Hungary announced possible countermeasures against Ukraine over Druzhba

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó has once again blamed Ukraine for his country's problems related to Russian oil supplies.

He wrote about this on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.

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Sijarto's statement on Ukraine

Szijjártó stated that Ukraine is "politically blackmailing" Hungary and Slovakia.

"There are no technical, engineering, or physical reasons why oil supplies through the Druzhba pipeline have not been restored. The reason is purely political. Ukrainians want us to go to the elections with gasoline prices at 1,000 forints, thereby helping the Tisa party, but we are not stupid!" he wrote.

The Hungarian Foreign Minister assured that his country "will defend itself." According to him, oil and fuel supplies to Hungary and Slovakia will be ensured.

"If Ukrainians continue to interfere with us, we are ready to take further joint countermeasures," he added.

Read more: Hungary threatened to cut off electricity and gas supplies to Ukraine

Hungary and Slovakia have stopped exporting diesel fuel to Ukraine

Hungary and Slovakia announced that they would stop exporting petroleum products to Ukraine in response to Ukraine halting the transit of Russian oil.

This was announced at separate briefings by Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.

Fico also warned that Slovakia would reconsider its support for Ukraine's European integration and might suspend cooperation in electricity supplies.

Earlier, it was reported that Hungary received permission to import Russian oil via an alternative sea route through Croatia, with further transportation by pipeline.

On February 16, Hungary and Slovakia appealed to Croatia to ensure the supply of Russian oil by sea via the Adria pipeline after the Druzhba pipeline was shut down.

Read more: Fico seeks to send expert group to Ukraine to inspect Druzhba oil pipeline