Hungary threatened to cut off electricity and gas supplies to Ukraine

The head of the Hungarian Prime Minister's Office, Gergely Gulyás, said that Budapest could stop exporting electricity and gas to Ukraine if Kyiv does not resume operation of the "Druzhba" oil pipeline.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Telex.

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The publication notes that the official's statement came after Hungary announced the suspension of diesel fuel supplies to Ukraine the day before.

Gulyás stressed that the Hungarian authorities would consider other measures if the Ukrainians continued to "keep the oil pipeline closed."

"Further countermeasures will be taken if the Ukrainian government does not change its decision and continues to shut down the 'Druzhba' pipeline on the basis of false arguments," Gulyás said.

According to him, Hungary will coordinate its actions with Slovakia on this issue.

Read more: Fico seeks to send expert group to Ukraine to inspect Druzhba oil pipeline

What preceded it?

Recently, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó accused Ukraine of deciding not to resume Russian oil supplies to Budapest via the Druzhba pipeline for "political reasons."

Subsequently, Hungary and Slovakia announced the suspension of oil product exports to Ukraine in response to Ukraine's halt of Russian oil transit.

In 2025, Ukraine transported about 9.73 million tonnes of Russian oil through the southern branch of the "Druzhba" pipeline, which is 14% less than in 2024 (11.36 million tonnes).

Watch more: Hungary bans entry to Ukrainian Armed Forces commander who led attack on Druzhba oil pipeline. VIDEO