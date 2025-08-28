Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said that the country would ban the entry of the Ukrainian armed forces commander who led the attack on the Druzhba oil pipeline. The ban will also apply to entry to the Schengen area.

He posted a statement on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

He noted that the Druzhba pipeline is extremely important for Hungary, as it will not be able to receive oil without it.

Attacks on the pipeline, according to Szijjarto, primarily harm Hungary and Slovakia, not Russia.

As a result of the latest attack, the minister added, Hungary was forced to use strategic reserves.

"We perceive every attack against our energy security as an attack against our sovereignty. And, of course, no attack on our sovereignty can be left without consequences. That is why we have decided to ban the commander of the military unit that carried out the latest, extremely serious attack on the Druzhba oil pipeline from entering Hungary and the entire Schengen area. This Ukrainian citizen will not be able to enter either Hungary or the Schengen area," Szijjarto said.

At the same time, the minister did not name the commander. It is possible that he is referring to the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert Brovdi (Madiar).

On the morning of 18 August, Hungary and Slovakia stopped receiving Russian oil through the Druzhba pipeline after Ukrainian drones attacked the Nikolskoye oil pumping station in the Tambov region of Russia.

As a result of the hit, a fire broke out at the facility, and oil pumping through the Druzhba pipeline was completely stopped for almost two days. However, late on Wednesday evening, 20 August, Russia resumed oil supplies to Hungary and Slovakia through the pipeline.

However, in the evening of 21 August, the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) attacked the Unecha oil pumping station in the Bryansk region of Russia, one of the largest hubs of the Druzhba pipeline.

As a result of the attack, Russian oil supplies to Hungary were again halted. On Friday, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said, citing Russian officials, that it would take at least 5 days to restore the pipeline's operation.

