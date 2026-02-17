Agreement on 20th package of EU sanctions against Russia may be delayed due to Hungary’s position, - Politico

The European Union is nearing completion of work on the 20th package of sanctions against Russia. A final agreement may be reached after two meetings of member states' ambassadors in the Coreper II format, but Hungary's position could delay the process.

This was reported by Politico, citing diplomatic sources, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, insists on approving the package by February 24, the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Due to the tight deadline, EU ambassadors may meet again for talks in the coming days.

Kallas is also coordinating with the UK to strengthen the impact of the restrictions. This includes sanctions against Russia's "shadow fleet" and a ban on maritime services for tankers transporting Russian oil and gas.

Read more: EU presents 20th sanctions package against Russia: energy, financial services, trade

On Monday, the ambassadors heard from David O'Sullivan, the EU's sanctions representative, who works with third countries to block schemes that circumvent restrictions. He plans to visit Kyrgyzstan in the near future.

At the same time, according to two diplomats, Hungary insists on excluding certain high-ranking officials of Russian sports organizations from the sanctions list. This could complicate and delay the approval of the package.

Read more: Ukraine has imposed sanctions on 66 individuals and 62 legal entities involved in Russian Federation’s military-industrial complex and financial sector