EU presents 20th sanctions package against Russia: energy, financial services, trade

The European Commission has presented the 20th package of sanctions against Russia, covering the energy sector, financial services, and trade.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said this, Censor.NET reports.

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What does the EU sanctions package include?

"The new sanctions package covers energy, financial services, and trade. In the energy sector, we are introducing a complete ban on maritime services for Russian crude oil," von der Leyen said in a statement.

This measure is expected to "further reduce Russia’s revenues from energy resources and make it harder to find buyers for its oil."

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Key points from the European Commission President’s statement on sanctions against Russia

The EU is introducing a complete ban on maritime transport of Russian crude oil and is adding 43 more vessels from the shadow fleet to the list, bringing the total to 640.

and is adding bringing the total to 640. Russia’s acquisition of tankers for use by the shadow fleet is being made more difficult, and new bans are being introduced on the maintenance of tankers and icebreakers used to transport LNG.

"We are adding 20 more Russian banks to the sanctions list and will take action against cryptocurrencies and platforms that allow cryptocurrency trading. We are targeting several banks in third countries involved in facilitating illegal trade in sanctioned goods," she said.

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The EU is also introducing new export bans, from rubber to tractors and cybersecurity services, worth more than €360 million.

"We are introducing bans on imports of metals, chemicals, and minerals worth €570 million. We are also imposing restrictions on exports of goods and technologies used by Russia for combat operations, such as materials for explosives," the statement said.

The EU will also, for the first time, activate its anti-circumvention tool, banning exports of any CNC machines and radios to jurisdictions where there is a high risk of these products being re-exported to Russia.

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