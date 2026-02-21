European Commission expects Hungary to comply with the agreement on 90 billion euros for Ukraine

The European Commission is calling on Budapest and other EU countries to implement the agreement of December 19, 2025, and ensure that Ukraine receives a €90 billion loan for 2026–2027.

According to Censor.NET, citing European Truth, this was stated by European Commission spokesman Balazs Ujvari.

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The European Commission hopes that Orbán will fulfill the promise he made during the European Council meeting on December 19 and support the provision of €90 billion to Ukraine.

"During the European Council meeting in December, unanimous political agreement was reached on providing €90 billion in decisive support for Ukraine's budgetary and military needs over the next two years," Uivari said.

He recalled that "on this basis, on January 14, the European Commission adopted a package of legislative proposals."

Read more: Hungary to block €90bn EU financing for Ukraine pending restoration of Druzhba pipeline – Szijjártó

"We expect all member states to adhere to this political agreement with a view to the final approval of the loan," the European Commission spokesperson emphasized.

What preceded it?

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said that Budapest would block the allocation of a €90 billion EU loan to Ukraine until Russian oil transit through the Druzhba pipeline is resumed.