Hungary and Slovakia to inspect Druzhba pipeline: want to create investigative commission

The prime ministers of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, and Slovakia, Robert Fico, announced the creation of a joint commission to study the situation with the Druzhba oil pipeline and appealed to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to Censor.NET, Orbán announced this in a video posted on his Facebook page.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Orbán stated that Zelenskyy and his team allegedly explain the impossibility of resuming the operation of the oil pipeline by technical obstacles, which, according to him, poses a threat to the energy security of Hungary and Slovakia.

Orbán stressed that, according to information from Budapest and Bratislava, there are no technical obstacles, and the pipeline has been closed "solely for political reasons."

In this regard, he announced an agreement with Slovak Prime Minister Fico to establish a joint investigative commission. Its task will be to visit the site to assess the actual state of the infrastructure and determine the reasons for the transit stoppage.

Read more: EU seeks ways to "save face" for Orban to unblock aid to Ukraine - Politico

Orbán also called on Zelenskyy to allow the commission members to enter Ukraine and to ensure appropriate conditions for conducting the inspection.

What preceded it?