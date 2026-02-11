Russia has not received 20-point "peace plan" but is ready for compromises, Lavrov says

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that no one had provided Russia with a 20-point peace plan.

He said this in an interview with Russian media, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

"Right now, they are waving around some ‘document’ with 20 points that no one has passed on to us, either officially or unofficially. Some of its contents leaked to the media," Lavrov said.

According to the Russian minister, based on the understanding between Putin and Trump in Anchorage, "it was entirely possible to promptly agree on the final treaty on a settlement in Ukraine."

Read more: Ukraine involved in assassination attempt on GRU General Alekseyev - Lavrov

However, Lavrov said, the document was then "reworked several times."

At the same time, Russia’s foreign minister did not rule out the possibility of compromises.

"Compromises are always possible when several states (even two states) reach an agreement. We are always ready for compromises, simply put, for a balance of interests. The most important thing is that the legitimate interests of each state are taken into account," he added.

Read more: After meeting in Alaska, Russia fulfilled its task of "resolving Ukrainian issue," Lavrov said.

Background

In January 2026, the media reported that the United States had passed to the Kremlin a plan to end the war agreed with Ukraine.

According to Bloomberg, the United States unofficially passed to Putin a draft peace plan agreed with Ukraine and Europe.

Read more: Russia has no plans to attack Europe, but is ready to respond militarily, - Lavrov