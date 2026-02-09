Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Russia had counted on full-scale cooperation with the United States, but now everything "looks the opposite."

He is quoted by Russian propaganda media, reports Censor.NET.

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"Well, in Anchorage, we accepted the United States' proposal. That is, if we approach it in a manly way, they made an offer, we agreed, and the problem should be solved," Lavrov said.

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According to him, by accepting the US proposals, Russia "seems to have fulfilled the task of resolving the Ukrainian issue."

"The position of the United States was important to us. And if so, then by accepting their proposals, we seem to have fulfilled the task of resolving the Ukrainian issue and moving on to full-scale, broad, mutually beneficial cooperation," the minister continued.

But so far, Lavrov said, everything "looks the opposite," as new sanctions are being imposed and "a war against tankers is being waged."

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