In August, US President Donald Trump arrived in Alaska to offer Vladimir Putin a deal to end the war in Ukraine, but the Russian leader rejected the proposal and launched into a long history lesson.

As noted, the meeting began amicably, with handshakes and smiles, but this warmth quickly disappeared during closed-door negotiations. Putin rejected the US proposal to ease sanctions and cease fire, insisting on Ukraine's surrender and the transfer of part of Donetsk Oblast.

The Russian president gave a lengthy historical speech, mentioning the medieval princes Rurik and Yaroslav the Wise, as well as Hetman Bohdan Khmelnytsky, claiming that Ukrainians and Russians are supposedly one nation.

According to the FT, Trump raised his voice several times and threatened to leave the meeting, resulting in the cancellation of a planned lunch to discuss economic issues and cooperation. Officially, however, officials called the meeting "productive", assessing it as an opportunity to better understand the Russian Federation's position.

Despite the planned US peace initiative, the meeting actually strengthened Washington and Europe's support for Ukraine.

