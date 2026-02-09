Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Russia allegedly does not intend to attack Europe, but is ready to give a "full-fledged military response" if necessary.

According to Censor.NET, he was quoted by Russian propaganda media.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"We are not going to attack any part of Europe; we have no need to do so.

And if Europe suddenly carries out its threats to prepare for war against us and starts attacking the Russian Federation, the president said that it will not be a special military operation on our part, it will be a full-fledged military response with all available military means in accordance with the doctrinal documents on this matter," said the minister of the occupying country.

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Russia's attack on Europe

The European Commission believes that Putin may decide to attack a NATO country in the next 2-4 years: the Baltic states are under threat.

According to media reports, Germany has developed a secret 1,200-page action plan in case of war with Russia.

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