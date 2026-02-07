Russia refused to hand over control of Zaporizhzhia NPP to US - Reuters

Russia did not agree to transfer control of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to the United States as part of a potential peace agreement.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Reuters.

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According to the American plan, the US was to take over management of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, including the distribution of electricity between Ukraine and Russia. However, Moscow rejected this initiative.

Instead, Russia insists on independent control over the station. The Kremlin claims that with this approach, Ukraine could receive electricity at low prices.

"Moscow insists that it controls the station and is ready to sell electricity to Ukraine at low prices. Official Kyiv does not agree to this," the publication says.

Read more: Energoatom rejects joint operation of Zaporizhzhia NPP with Russia: "Technically impossible"

According to the agency, citing sources, the issue of control over the ZNPP remains one of the most controversial in the negotiations. The parties hold principled positions: Russia is not ready to give up the station, while Ukraine rejects any options for joint management.

What preceded it?

Earlier, it was reported that the IAEA had begun consultations on the creation of a temporary ceasefire zone near the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to carry out repair work.

Subsequently, the IAEA agreed with Russia and Ukraine on a local ceasefire to repair the last remaining backup power line to the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

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