Ukraine involved in assassination attempt on GRU General Alekseyev - Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Ukraine was allegedly involved in the assassination attempt on Vladimir Alekseyev, deputy head of Russia’s military intelligence (GRU).
This was reported by TASS, Censor.NET reports.
"This terrorist act once again confirmed the Zelenskyy regime’s focus on constant provocations, aimed in turn at derailing the negotiation process," Lavrov said.
Background
In Moscow, an unknown person carried out an assassination attempt on Vladimir Alekseyev, a lieutenant general in the occupiers’ army. He was hospitalized.
Russian dictator’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov commented on the assassination attempt on Lieutenant General Vladimir Alekseyev in Moscow.
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