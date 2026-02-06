In Moscow, an unknown person attempted to assassinate Lieutenant General Vladimir Alekseyev of the occupying army. He was hospitalised.

This was reported by Russian propaganda outlets, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

According to the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, an unknown assailant fired several shots at the general in a residential building on Volokolamskoye Shosse and fled.

Law enforcement officers are currently searching for the shooter.

Proceedings have been initiated on the fact of the assassination attempt.

What is known about General Alekseyev?

According to the DIU of the Ministry of Defence, he was born in Ukraine.

"He is involved in the mass killings of Syrian children and women and continues to loyally serve the Putin regime, directly participating in the destruction of his native land.

He is responsible for providing intelligence support for Russian aggression against Ukraine, organising the preparation of source data for missile and air strikes on Ukrainian territory, in particular on civilian targets, and legalising the Russian presence in the occupied territories by organising so-called referendums (the creation of the "Kherson People's Republic").

He was responsible for providing intelligence support for the combat operations of Russian troops in Syria, which led to the mass death of the local civilian population, classified by the international community as a war crime. In 2017, for his participation in the destruction of Syrian civilians, he was awarded the title of "Hero of Russia" by a closed decree of the Russian president.

He was involved in interfering in the 2016 US presidential election. Cyberattacks on the Democratic National Committee and automated election systems, active measures to discredit the American electoral system within the US. He has been included in the US government's sanctions lists," they said.

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