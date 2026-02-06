Peskov commented on assassination attempt on Russian General Alekseyev in Moscow: Putin was informed

Russian dictator's press secretary Dmitry Peskov commented on the assassination attempt on Lieutenant General Vladimir Alekseyev in Moscow.

This was reported by Russian media, according to Censor.NET.

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According to him, Russian special services are conducting an investigation, and all information is being promptly reported to Vladimir Putin.

"The Kremlin wishes the lieutenant general a speedy recovery. Military commanders are at risk during wartime, and ensuring their safety is a matter for the special services," Peskov said.

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The Russian authorities have not yet released any further details regarding the motives behind the attack or possible suspects.

What preceded it?

In Moscow, an unknown person attempted to assassinate Lieutenant General Vladimir Alekseyev of the occupying army. He was hospitalized.

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