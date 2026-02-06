Russians used drone to eliminate their accomplice, who was going to surrender to soldiers of 24th SMB

Russian troops continue to demonstrate "barrage tactics," killing their own soldiers for attempting to save their lives. According to Censor.NET, a dramatic video has been published online showing the occupiers' massacre of one of their own soldiers.

Two Russian servicemen decided to stop participating in the war and surrender to the soldiers of the 24th separate mechanised brigade named after King Danylo.

One-way ticket:

Refusal to fight: The invaders left their weapons at their positions and began running towards Ukrainian fortifications, where our defenders were waiting for them to surrender.

A blow to the back: The Russian command, noticing the retreat of its fighters through the UAV camera, directed a kamikaze drone at its own subordinates. One of the Russians was caught up and killed by a precise hit from his own drone.

Successful capture: The second occupier was luckier — despite fire from his own side, he managed to reach Ukrainian positions and successfully surrender. He is now safe and will be added to the exchange fund.

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This incident is yet another confirmation that for the Kremlin, its own soldiers are just expendable, and attempting to surrender often becomes more dangerous for them than remaining under Ukrainian fire.

"The Russians killed their own soldier with a drone as he was surrendering to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Two Russian soldiers agreed to surrender to the soldiers of the 24th Brigade named after King Danylo, left their weapons and ran towards the Ukrainian positions. One of them was caught up with and killed by his own drone on the way. The other managed to reach the positions," the comment says.

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