Norway to provide $200 million in budget support to Ukraine – Svyrydenko
Norway has decided to provide $200 million in budget support to Ukraine through the World Bank’s PEACE project.
This was announced by Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, Censor.NET reports.
Support for Ukraine
"We welcome Norway’s decision... We are sincerely grateful for this timely contribution to preserving macrofinancial stability and the uninterrupted operation of key public services. This is an example of Norway’s leadership and its consistent support for Ukraine during a period of major challenges," Svyrydenko said.
PEACE project
The prime minister said that since the launch of the programme in 2022, the PEACE project in Ukraine has already mobilised nearly $52 billion, of which $13.4 billion has been earmarked for pension payments.
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