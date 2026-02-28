Ukraine has received more than 10 NASAMS systems and Norwegian-made missiles, - Zelenskyy

Norway continues to supply Ukraine with its NASAMS medium-range anti-aircraft missile systems.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Norwegian broadcaster NRK News, according to Censor.NET.

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NASAMS has been a great help to Ukraine

"I will not name the exact number of NASAMS we have, but there are more than ten, and we continue to receive them. We also received Norwegian-made missiles for NASAMS. But even Norway's domestic stocks were insufficient. And then Norway worked with other countries at the political level to provide us with additional missiles. This was very important," the president said.

Read also on Censor.NET: Ukraine to ask EU for additional Patriot and NASAMS systems, - Politico

Other assistance from Norway

Zelensky also said that Ukraine was working in parallel on joint production and IRIS-T systems.

"And it was like a wave: when one country got involved, other true allies, such as Norway, also got involved. It was very good. This winter, Norway also helped us with gas, which we needed after Russian strikes on the energy sector, in particular on our gas infrastructure

And the Norwegian people support these decisions. All parties in parliament also support them. Thank you. All countries have their own domestic policies, but the unity of the Norwegian parliament on Ukraine is extremely important, and we appreciate it," he said.

The chairman added that work on the production of drones is ongoing, and Norway is second in terms of contributions to the PURL programme for the purchase of American weapons.

Read on Censor.NET: Norway provides Ukraine with $9 billion in funding for 2026, - Svyrydenko

What is known about NASAMS

NASAMS is a Norwegian medium-range anti-aircraft missile system. The NASAMS II version, which uses AIM-120C AMRAAM missiles, can fire at a distance of up to 25 kilometres and has a range of up to 14-15 kilometres.

The NASAMS system is in service or being delivered to 12 countries. The United States first announced its intention to transfer NASAMS air defence systems to Ukraine in August 2022 as part of international aid.

The first two NASAMS arrived in Ukraine in early November 2022.

Read on Censor.NET: NASAMS missile manufacturer to set up company in Ukraine