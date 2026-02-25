Norway provides Ukraine with $9 billion in funding for 2026, - Svyrydenko

Norway is providing Ukraine with $9 billion in funding for this year, which is another package of military and civilian aid to Ukraine under the Nansen Program.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by Ukrainian Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko.

Help Ukraine

"I would like to thank the Prime Minister of Norway for this announcement, which he made during his visit to Kyiv. My meeting today with Jonas Gahr Støre was a continuation of our cooperation, which has been ongoing since our joint trip to Chernihiv in the first months of the war. All these years, Norway has been providing us with extraordinary assistance," the prime minister said.

She also recalled that Norway had made the largest contributions to the PURL initiative, which significantly strengthens Ukraine's air defense.

Read more: Netherlands, UK, Norway and Sweden provide $500 mln to buy weapons for Ukraine under PURL

Energy security

According to Svyrydenko, during the meeting with Steret, the greatest emphasis was placed on energy security.

"Norway's assistance in gas imports and contributions to the Energy Support Fund and grants are extremely important. Norway is providing distributed generation equipment that will operate at Naftogaz Group facilities. We discussed promising investment projects that could be supported by Norfund instruments," she added.