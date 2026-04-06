Defence forces have struck ’Sheshkharis’ oil terminal in Novorossiysk and enemy Be-12 amphibious aircraft, — General Staff

On the night of April 6, the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck the "Sheskharis" oil terminal in Novorossiysk, Krasnodar Krai, Russia. An enemy Be-12 amphibious aircraft was also struck in occupied Crimea.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

Engaging enemy targets

"As part of efforts to reduce the military and economic capabilities of the Russian aggressor, units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces have struck a number of key enemy targets," the statement said.

In particular, the oil loading infrastructure at the "Sheskharis" oil terminal in Novorossiysk, Krasnodar Krai, Russia, was hit. Hits on the target and a large-scale fire on the terminal grounds were reported.

Read more: Ukraine has received a request from its partners not to strike Russian oil refineries, — Budanov

The extent of the damage is currently being assessed.

In addition, it has been confirmed that a Be-12 amphibious anti-submarine aircraft was hit in the Kachi area of the temporarily occupied Crimea. The extent of the damage is being assessed.

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces will continue to systematically carry out measures aimed at weakening the offensive capabilities and reducing the combat potential of the Russian aggressor," the General Staff added.

What led up to

It was reported earlier that a drone attack on the "Sheshkharis" terminal was recorded in Novorossiysk, Russia. There are reports of a fire, falling debris, and possible damage to residential buildings