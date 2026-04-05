Ukraine has received a request from its partners not to strike Russian oil refineries, — Budanov

Ukraine's foreign partners have asked for strikes on Russian oil refineries to be suspended amid rising energy prices caused by the war in the Middle East.

Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Office of the President, spoke about this in an interview with Bloomberg, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

A request from our partners

Budanov said that Ukraine had received requests from foreign partners to suspend regular strikes on Russian oil refineries amid rising oil prices due to the war in the Middle East.

"I'll answer that diplomatically: we are receiving some indications of this," said the head of the Presidential Office, without going into details.

He also expressed optimism that the war in the Middle East might soon come to an end.

Read more: Russia provided Iran with satellite intelligence on Israel’s energy system, - Zelenskyy

Iran's Blockade of the Strait of Hormuz