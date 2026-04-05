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Ukraine has received a request from its partners not to strike Russian oil refineries, — Budanov

Budanov

Ukraine's foreign partners have asked for strikes on Russian oil refineries to be suspended amid rising energy prices caused by the war in the Middle East.

Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Office of the President, spoke about this in an interview with Bloomberg, according to Censor.NET.

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A request from our partners

Budanov said that Ukraine had received requests from foreign partners to suspend regular strikes on Russian oil refineries amid rising oil prices due to the war in the Middle East.

"I'll answer that diplomatically: we are receiving some indications of this," said the head of the Presidential Office, without going into details.

He also expressed optimism that the war in the Middle East might soon come to an end.

Read more: Russia provided Iran with satellite intelligence on Israel’s energy system, - Zelenskyy

Iran's Blockade of the Strait of Hormuz

  • As a reminder, Iran’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz—through which about one-fifth of global oil supplies typically passed—led to a rise in oil prices.
  • Blocking the pipeline also disrupts supply chains and poses risks to the energy security of both Europe and the global market, as most countries in the region have virtually no alternative export routes.

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Kyrylo Budanov (285) oil (416) Oil refineries (410) Russia (13986) middle east (90)
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