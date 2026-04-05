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Russia provided Iran with satellite intelligence on Israel’s energy system, - Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Russia transferred data on Israel’s energy system to Iran

Russia has provided Iran with satellite intelligence on Israel’s power grid, covering a total of about 50–53 facilities.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with the AP, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

The president emphasized that Russia is helping Iran launch attacks against Israel. These attacks target civilian infrastructure with no military purpose.

See also: Iranian President Pezeshkian thanked Russia: "Putin inspires us in this war"

Russia is sharing its experience with Iran

Zelenskyy noted that this is reminiscent of life for Ukrainians during shelling by Russia, when they target Ukraine’s power grid or water supply systems.

"Of course, all the experience Russia has gained during the war against Ukraine is being passed on to Iran. This was the case with the 'Shaheds'—drones identical to those used by the Russians, only under a different name and upgraded to newer models," he said.

Watch more: Fighters from Azov Brigade used NRK for first time to extinguish fire following attack near Kramatorsk. VIDEO

What happened before?

  • It has been reported that Russia is expanding intelligence sharing and military cooperation with Iran, providing satellite imagery and advanced drone technology to help Tehran attack U.S. forces in the Middle East.
  • As a reminder, Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia is conducting satellite surveillance of military and energy facilities in the United States and the Middle East on behalf of Iran.
  • The German Foreign Ministry also accused Russia of helping Iran identify potential targets for strikes.

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Volodymyr Zelenskyy (9335) Israel (405) Iran (822) Russia (13986) satellite (56)
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