Charred bodies of two occupiers lie near vehicle carrying ammunition, which was blown up by mine. VIDEO 18+

A video filmed by one of the Russian occupiers has appeared online, showing the aftermath of yet another failed attempt by the invaders to move across Ukrainian territory. This was reported by Censor.NET.

The incident took place on a section of the front line that has already been dubbed the ‘road of death’. A Russian military vehicle, loaded with ammunition, hit a Ukrainian landmine. The author of the video captured the charred bodies of two of his comrades.

Warning! Not recommended for viewing by those of a sensitive disposition!

See more: Last Russian railway ferry in occupied Kerch has been neutralised, - Defence Intelligence of Ministry of Defence. PHOTO