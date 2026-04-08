Last Russian railway ferry in occupied Kerch has been neutralised, - Defence Intelligence of Ministry of Defence. PHOTO
Special forces from the Defence Intelligence have neutralised the last railway ferry used by Russian invaders in occupied Kerch.
This was reported by the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
Soldiers from the DIU’s Active Operations Department used UAV strikes to disable the "Slavyanin" – the last railway ferry of the occupying army in the Kerch Strait that remained afloat.
It is noted that the vessel played a key role in supplying the Russian military contingent in the temporarily occupied Crimea with fuel and lubricants, weapons, military equipment and ammunition.
What led up to this?
In March 2026, it was reported that DIU special forces had disabled another of the occupiers’ railway ferries – the "Avangard" – and caused damage to the "Slavianin".
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