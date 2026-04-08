Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of the war – approximately 1,306,500 personnel (+1,030 in the last 24 hours), 11,846 tanks, 39,625 artillery systems, 24,368 armoured vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated 1,306,500 Russian invaders.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.
Russian army losses
Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from 24 February 2022 to 8 April 2026 are estimated at:
- personnel – approximately 1,306,500 (+1,030)
- tanks – 11,846 (+5)
- armoured fighting vehicles – 24,368 (+4)
- artillery systems – 39,625 (+63) units
- MLRS – 1,723 (+1) units
- air defence systems – 1,341 (+1)
- aircraft – 435 (+0) units
- helicopters – 350 (+0) units
- UAVs of operational and tactical level – 225,301 (+1,960) units
- cruise missiles – 4,517 (+0) units
- ships / boats – 33 (+0) units
- submarines – 2 (+0) units
- vehicles and tankers – 88,103 (+241) units
- specialised equipment – 4,117 (+2) units
"The figures are being verified," the General Staff added.
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