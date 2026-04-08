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News Photo Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of the war – approximately 1,306,500 personnel (+1,030 in the last 24 hours), 11,846 tanks, 39,625 artillery systems, 24,368 armoured vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated 1,306,500 Russian invaders.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Russian army losses

Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from 24 February 2022 to 8 April 2026 are estimated at:

  • personnel – approximately 1,306,500 (+1,030)
  • tanks – 11,846 (+5)
  • armoured fighting vehicles – 24,368 (+4)
  • artillery systems – 39,625 (+63) units
  • MLRS – 1,723 (+1) units
  • air defence systems – 1,341 (+1)
  • aircraft – 435 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 350 (+0) units
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level – 225,301 (+1,960) units
  • cruise missiles – 4,517 (+0) units
  • ships / boats – 33 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • vehicles and tankers – 88,103 (+241) units
  • specialised equipment – 4,117 (+2) units

Watch more: Fighters from "Steel Border" brigade destroyed camouflaged D-30 gun and eliminated seven occupiers. VIDEO

elimination of the Russian Federation

"The figures are being verified," the General Staff added.

Watch more: Border guards of the STRIKS unit destroy mortar and Fagot anti-tank missile system. VIDEO

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Russian Army (12171) Armed Forces HQ (5363) liquidation (3112)
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