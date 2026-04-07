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Fighters from "Steel Border" brigade destroyed camouflaged D-30 gun and eliminated seven occupiers. VIDEO
Border guards from the "Steel Border" brigade struck enemy equipment, artillery, and personnel in the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions.
According to Censor.NET, during combat sorties, the troops destroyed a camouflaged D-30 gun and two enemy vehicles in the woods.
The occupiers continue to attempt to camouflage their equipment and operate in small groups, but border units are detecting and eliminating enemy personnel in good time.
Among the targets hit:
- D-30 gun
- 2 vehicles
- 7 occupiers
Footage published on the State Border Guard Service’s Telegram channel.
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