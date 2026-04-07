Minus $15 million: aerial reconnaissance by National Guard’s 23rd Brigade "Khortytsia" destroyed Russian "Pantsir-S" deep behind enemy lines. VIDEO

Soldiers from the 23rd ‘Khortytsia’ Separate Public Order Brigade of the Ukrainian National Guard carried out an extremely successful operation to neutralise the enemy. As a result of a precision strike, a Russian "Pantsir-S" anti-aircraft missile and gun system was destroyed. This was reported by Censor.NET.

The enemy equipment was successfully detected and struck deep behind enemy lines thanks to the professional work of the drone pilots.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Watch more: USF 9th Brigade soldiers disabled enemy’s "Tor" air defence system in occupied territory. VIDEO

The estimated cost of a single "Pantsir-S" system is around $15 million. Such losses are a painful financial blow to the aggressor, as it is impossible to compensate for them quickly under sanctions.

Watch more: NGU Lasar’s Group drones destroyed $20 million "Palantin" EW in Zaporizhzhia sector. VIDEO