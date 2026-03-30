USF 9th Brigade soldiers disabled enemy’s "Tor" air defence system in occupied territory. VIDEO
In the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk Oblast, operators from the 9th Separate Brigade of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) carried out a successful operation to neutralise enemy forces. This was reported by Censor.NET.
The Ukrainian defenders targeted the Russian "Tor" air defence missile system (ADMS) – one of the most expensive and crucial pieces of equipment in the occupiers’ air defence system. Despite the fact that the system is specifically designed to combat aerial targets, the USF soldiers managed to outmanoeuvre the enemy’s defence system.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password