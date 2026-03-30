Alchevsk Metallurgical Plant and an S-400 anti-aircraft missile system launch site in occupied Crimea have been hit, - General Staff

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have launched a series of strikes on the occupied territories.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

In the vicinity of the village of Hvardiiske (occupied Crimea), the destruction of a high-value launcher from the S-400 ‘Triumph’ air defence missile system has been confirmed.

Meanwhile, in occupied Luhansk Oblast, the Alchevsk Metallurgical Plant, which is involved in the production of large-calibre ammunition, has been struck. A large-scale fire has been reported on the plant’s premises.

In the vicinity of the village of Novosvitlivka (temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk Oblast), strikes on an occupiers’ military convoy have been recorded.

Read more: "Yaroslavl" oil refinery and number of Russian occupiers’ facilities have been struck, — General Staff

"In addition, over the past 24 hours, a series of strikes were carried out on the aggressor’s command posts and areas where its forces are concentrated. For instance, a UAV command post was struck in the Huliaipole area of Zaporizhzhia Oblast; strikes on an area where enemy personnel were concentrated were recorded near the village of Nova Tavolzhanka (Belgorod Oblast, Russian Federation)," the statement reads.

Several concentrations of enemy personnel were struck in the areas of the settlements of Berezove in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Basivka in Sumy Oblast and Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Enemy casualties and the extent of the damage are being clarified.

Read more: Ryazan oil refinery and factory manufacturing shell casings in Alchevsk have been hit, - General Staff.

What preceded this?

Earlier, social media reported explosions in occupied Alchevsk. Following the drone strikes, parts of the city were left without power.

Read more: There were 123 clashes on front line: most in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka sectors, - General Staff