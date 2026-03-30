Drones attacked Alchevsk: steelworks and substation hit. PHOTOS

Explosions were heard in the occupied city of Alchevsk during the night of 30 March. Following drone strikes, parts of the city were left without electricity.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing local Telegram channels.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

It is noted that a series of explosions were heard in the city. Following this, the power supply was cut off in Alchevsk, as well as in a number of other settlements in the occupied part of Luhansk Oblast.

According to the Exilenova+ channel, the drones may have struck a substation and a metallurgical plant in the city.

Details are being clarified

There is currently no official information from the occupying authorities. The circumstances and consequences of the attack are being clarified.

Read more: Russia is investing $11.8 billion in Ukraine’s occupied territories, - Reuters

Attack on Alchevsk













