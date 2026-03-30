Drones attacked Alchevsk: steelworks and substation hit. PHOTOS
Explosions were heard in the occupied city of Alchevsk during the night of 30 March. Following drone strikes, parts of the city were left without electricity.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing local Telegram channels.
It is noted that a series of explosions were heard in the city. Following this, the power supply was cut off in Alchevsk, as well as in a number of other settlements in the occupied part of Luhansk Oblast.
According to the Exilenova+ channel, the drones may have struck a substation and a metallurgical plant in the city.
Details are being clarified
There is currently no official information from the occupying authorities. The circumstances and consequences of the attack are being clarified.
Attack on Alchevsk
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