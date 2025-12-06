Ryazan oil refinery and factory manufacturing shell casings in Alchevsk have been hit, - General Staff.

On the night of 6 December 2025, units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces struck the infrastructure of the Ryazan oil refinery in the Ryazan region of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

The installation was hit

As noted, a direct hit on the target and damage to the low-temperature isomerisation unit have been confirmed.

The extent of the damage is being assessed.

The Ryazan Refinery, with a design capacity of 17.1 million tonnes of oil per year, is one of the largest oil refineries in the Russian Federation. It produces A-92/95/98/100 petrol, jet fuel, diesel, etc. It is involved in supplying the Russian occupying forces.

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Strike on Alchevsk Metallurgical Plant

In addition, according to the General Staff, in order to reduce the enemy's offensive capabilities, the Alchevsk Metallurgical Plant, located in the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk region, was destroyed. The plant manufactures components (casings) for shells on behalf of the Russian Ministry of Defence.

A hit and fire at the facility has been recorded. The results and extent of the damage are being clarified.

"The defence forces continue to take measures to undermine the military and economic potential of the Russian aggressors, to deprive the invading army of fuel, lubricants and ammunition, and to force the Russian Federation to cease its armed aggression against Ukraine," the statement said.