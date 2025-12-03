Drones attacked oil depot in Tambov region of Russia: fire is raging. PHOTO

On the night of Wednesday, 3 December, Ukrainian drones attacked the Tambov region of Russia.

This was reported on Telegram by the governor of the Russian region, Yevgeny Pervyshov, according to Censor.NET.

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A fire broke out at an oil depot

According to him, the attack caused a fire at the oil depot.

"Firefighters and law enforcement officers quickly arrived at the scene. All necessary forces and means have been mobilised," he said.

Watch more: Drones attacked Orel region: an oil depot in Livny is on fire. VIDEO

Photos of the damaged oil depot are being posted on social media.

No further information about the attack is available at this time.

What preceded it?

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that an FSB building burned down as a result of a night UAV attack in Chechnya.

In Gudermes (Chechnya), one of the bases of the Russian "Akhmat" unit was attacked on the night of 2 December.

Read more: Afipsky refinery, aircraft repair plant in Taganrog, and other occupier facilities were hit - General Staff