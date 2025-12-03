Drones attacked oil depot in Tambov region of Russia: fire is raging. PHOTO
On the night of Wednesday, 3 December, Ukrainian drones attacked the Tambov region of Russia.
This was reported on Telegram by the governor of the Russian region, Yevgeny Pervyshov, according to Censor.NET.
A fire broke out at an oil depot
According to him, the attack caused a fire at the oil depot.
"Firefighters and law enforcement officers quickly arrived at the scene. All necessary forces and means have been mobilised," he said.
Photos of the damaged oil depot are being posted on social media.
No further information about the attack is available at this time.
What preceded it?
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that an FSB building burned down as a result of a night UAV attack in Chechnya.
- In Gudermes (Chechnya), one of the bases of the Russian "Akhmat" unit was attacked on the night of 2 December.
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