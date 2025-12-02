FSB building burned down as result of night UAV attack in Chechnya, - Russian media. PHOTO

As a result of a UAV attack on the Chechen Republic of the Russian Federation, an FSB building burned down at night.

This was reported by ASTRA, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

According to local residents, UAVs attacked Chechnya at night, damaging the FSB building in the Achkhoi-Martanovsky district.





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There have been no official comments from the Russian authorities on this matter.

The Russian Ministry of Defence reported that four drones were allegedly shot down over Chechnya.

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What preceded this?

In Gudermes (Chechnya), one of the bases of the Russian "Akhmat" unit was attacked on the night of 2 December.

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