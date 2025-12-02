FSB building burned down as result of night UAV attack in Chechnya, - Russian media. PHOTO
As a result of a UAV attack on the Chechen Republic of the Russian Federation, an FSB building burned down at night.
This was reported by ASTRA, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
According to local residents, UAVs attacked Chechnya at night, damaging the FSB building in the Achkhoi-Martanovsky district.
There have been no official comments from the Russian authorities on this matter.
The Russian Ministry of Defence reported that four drones were allegedly shot down over Chechnya.
What preceded this?
- In Gudermes (Chechnya), one of the bases of the Russian "Akhmat" unit was attacked on the night of 2 December.
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