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News Photo Drone attack on Russian regions
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FSB building burned down as result of night UAV attack in Chechnya, - Russian media. PHOTO

As a result of a UAV attack on the Chechen Republic of the Russian Federation, an FSB building burned down at night.

This was reported by ASTRA, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

According to local residents, UAVs attacked Chechnya at night, damaging the FSB building in the Achkhoi-Martanovsky district.

FSB building burned down in Chechnya after UAV attack
FSB building burned down in Chechnya after UAV attack

Read more: Russia deploys new motorized rifle regiment formed in Chechnya to southern Ukraine - Defense Forces

There have been no official comments from the Russian authorities on this matter. 

The Russian Ministry of Defence reported that four drones were allegedly shot down over Chechnya.

Watch more: Moment of impact on Kadyrovites’ base in Gudermes. VIDEO

What preceded this?

Read more: FSB agent who worked for enemy detained after his mother had been arrested for preparing terrorist attack. PHOTOS

Author: 

Russia (13834) Federal Security Service (290) Chechnya (59) Strikes on RF (840)
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