"Yaroslavl" oil refinery and number of Russian occupiers’ facilities have been struck, — General Staff

As part of efforts to reduce the military and economic capabilities of the Russian aggressor, on the night of 28 March, units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces struck the Yaroslav oil refinery in the Yaroslavl region of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the General Staff’s press centre.

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Strike on the Yaroslavl Oil Refinery

As noted, a hit on the refinery’s territory was recorded, followed by a fire.

The Yaroslavl Oil Refinery is a strategically important enterprise and one of the key facilities in the Russian oil refining industry. Its refining capacity is approximately 15 million tonnes of crude oil per year. The refinery’s products include petrol, diesel and jet fuel, and are critical to the logistics of the enemy army.

The extent of the damage is being assessed.

Watch more: Major oil refinery in Yaroslavl has been attacked in Russia: fires have broken out at plant. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Other successful strikes

In addition, over the past 24 hours, the Defence Forces successfully struck fuel and lubricant depots in the vicinity of Donetsk, ammunition depots near Manhush and Hlybokyi, a repair unit in the Prokhorivka area, in the temporarily occupied Donetsk region, a UAV control centre near Nova Kakhovka, and an enemy command and observation post near Liubymivka, in the Kherson region.

Also struck were a concentration of enemy personnel in the Sichneve area of the Dnipropetrovsk region, a logistics depot near Mizhhiria in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, and a fuel and lubricants storage facility in enemy territory near Unecha in the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation.



In the Leningrad region, as of this morning, fires are continuing at the NOVATEK-Ust-Luga oil refinery and the Transneft-Port Primorsk oil terminal.



The Ukrainian defence forces will continue to systematically carry out measures aimed at weakening the offensive capabilities and reducing the combat potential of the Russian aggressor.

It was previously reported that a large oil refinery in Yaroslavl, Russia, had been attacked: fires broke out at the plant.