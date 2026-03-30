There were 123 clashes on front line: most in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka sectors, - General Staff

Since the start of the day on Sunday, 29 March, there have been 123 combat engagements on the front line. Defence forces continue to halt the enemy’s advance, eliminate enemy personnel and deplete the occupiers’ combat capabilities by inflicting systematic fire damage.

This is stated in the report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 22:00, reports Censor.NET.

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Enemy shelling

The enemy carried out 50 air strikes, dropping 148 guided bombs. In addition, it deployed 5,944 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,717 attacks on populated areas and our troops’ positions.

Situation in the north

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors today, the enemy carried out 92 attacks on our troops’ positions and populated areas, including three using multiple launch rocket systems.

Fighting in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi sector, the enemy launched a single assault on our units’ positions near the settlement of Vilcha.

In the Kupiansk direction, our defenders successfully repelled ten enemy assaults in the areas of the settlements of Novoosynove, Petropavlivka, Nova Kruhliakivka, Bohuslavka, Novoplatonivka and Borivska Andriivka.

Read more: 133 combat engagements on front line, most Russian assaults occurred in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attempted three times to advance towards the settlements of Cherneshchyna and Novoserhiivka. Two clashes are ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, Ukrainian troops repelled five assaults by the occupiers in the areas of Rai-Oleksandrivka, Platonivka, Zakitne and Kalenyky.

In the Kramatorsk sector, our defenders repelled two enemy attempts to advance in the areas of the settlements of Fedorivka Druha and Mykolaivka.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the occupiers launched 22 assaults today on our defenders’ positions near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Kleban-Byk, Stepanivka, Rusyn Yar, Novopavlivka and Sofiivka. Two clashes are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 25 attacks. The occupiers attempted to advance in the areas of the settlements of Bilytske, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Hryshyne, Udachne, Toretske, Novooleksandrivka, Pokrovsk, Novomykolaivka, Bilyakivka, Molodetske, Dachne, Filiia and Novopavlivka, as well as in the direction of the settlement of Hannivka. Two firefights are still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 112 occupiers were killed and 69 wounded in this sector today; one tank, four vehicles and 108 units of enemy specialised equipment were destroyed, and three infantry shelters, an artillery system and one vehicle were damaged. A total of 688 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the occupiers made nine attempts to improve their position, attacking in the areas of the settlements of Andriivka-Klevtsove, Oleksandrohrad, Sichneve, Zlahoda, Ternove, Vyshneve, Rybne and Krasnohirske. One engagement is ongoing. In addition, the settlements of Lisne and Pokrovske were hit by guided bombs.

Read more: Since start of day, enemy has attacked 66 times: heaviest fighting has been in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka sectors, - General Staff

Situation in the south

In the Huliaipole sector, the occupiers carried out ten attacks in the areas of Dobropillia, Zaliznychne, Varvarivka, Olenokostiantynivka, Huliaipole and Myrne. The enemy carried out air strikes in the areas of Vozdvyzhenske, Shyroke and Dolynka. One skirmish is currently ongoing.

in the areas of Dobropillia, Zaliznychne, Varvarivka, Olenokostiantynivka, Huliaipole and Myrne. The enemy carried out air strikes in the areas of Vozdvyzhenske, Shyroke and Dolynka. One skirmish is currently ongoing. In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy attacked in the vicinity of the settlement of Prymorske. The Zarychne area was subjected to an air strike.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, no enemy offensive actions have been recorded.

In other sectors, there have been no significant changes in the situation.

Read more: 163 combat engagements took place on front over past day, most Russian assaults in Kostiantynivka and Pokrovsk directions – General Staff