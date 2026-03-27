163 combat engagements took place on front over past day, most Russian assaults in Kostiantynivka and Pokrovsk directions – General Staff

A total of 163 combat engagements have taken place on the front since the beginning of the day.

This is stated in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s report as of 10:00 p.m., Censor.NET reports.

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Enemy attacks

The enemy carried out 44 airstrikes, dropping 159 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it used 3,835 kamikaze drones and launched 2,658 attacks on populated areas and the positions of our troops.

Situation in the north

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the Defence Forces repelled four enemy assaults today. In addition, the enemy carried out 77 attacks on our troops’ positions and populated areas, including five using multiple launch rocket systems.

Read more: Ukrainian Defense Forces have confirmed strike on Kirish oil refinery: key processing facilities have been damaged

Fighting in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy launched three assaults on our units’ positions in the direction of the settlements of Zybine, Mala Vovcha, and Okhrimivka.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attacked six times toward the settlements of Petropavlivka, Kurylivka, Podoly, Novoosynove, and Pishchane.

Situation in eastern Ukraine

In the Lyman direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked the positions of our defenders eight times in the directions of the settlements of Novoserhiivka, Stavky, Drobysheve, and Lyman, and near Serednie.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy tried six times to advance near Platonivka and toward Rai-Oleksandrivka and Riznykivka. One battle is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy carried out three offensive actions toward Markove and Chervone.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers assaulted the positions of our defenders 34 times toward Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Stepanivka, and Novopavlivka, and near the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, Yablunivka, and Sofiivka. Four combat engagements are ongoing.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,293,170 people (+1,000 per day), 11,808 tanks, 38,863 artillery systems, 24,287 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the day, the Defence Forces have repelled 34 enemy assault actions in the Pokrovsk direction near the settlements of Nykanorivka, Myrnohrad, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Muravka, and Novomykolaivka, and toward the settlements of Kucheriv Yar, Bilytske, Nove Shakhove, Novopidhorodne, and Novopavlivka. One combat engagement is ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 82 occupiers were eliminated and 21 wounded in this direction today; four vehicles, an electronic warfare station, and an artillery piece were destroyed; six vehicles, one artillery piece, and 13 enemy personnel shelters were damaged. A total of 146 UAVs of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the occupiers tried three times to improve their position, attacking toward the settlements of Oleksandrohrad, Verbove, and Kalynivske. Pokrovske and Levadne came under airstrikes.

Read more: Tor-M1 SAM system, ammunition depots, fuel depots and Russian concentration areas struck – General Staff

Situation in the south