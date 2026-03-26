Tor-M1 SAM system, ammunition depots, fuel depots and Russian concentration areas struck – General Staff

On the night of 26 March, Ukraine’s Defense Forces, among other targets, struck a Tor-M1 surface-to-air missile system (ІSAM system) near Aidar in the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk region.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

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What else was hit

It is noted that enemy ammunition depots were also struck near Makedonivka and Buriakova Balka in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region.

In addition, Ukrainian troops struck fuel and lubricants depots near the settlements of Aidar and Raihorodka in the Luhansk region.

Moreover, two logistics warehouses and a repair unit deployment site of the enemy were hit in the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

Read more: General Staff confirms strike on Kirishi oil refinery in Russia’s Leningrad region

Strikes on areas of Russian troop concentration

As the General Staff reported, Ukrainian forces also struck concentrations of enemy manpower:

near Kamianka in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region

near the temporarily occupied settlement of Luhanske in the Donetsk region.

Read more: "Bastion" coastal missile complex, enemy command posts, and troop concentrations have been struck, - General Staff

It is reported that the extent of the damage inflicted and enemy losses are being clarified.