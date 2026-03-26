General Staff confirms strike on Kirishi oil refinery in Russia’s Leningrad region

On the night of 26 March, units of Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck the Kirishi oil refinery in the city of Kirishi, Leningrad region, Russia.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET says.

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What is known

According to preliminary information, a fire broke out on the plant’s premises, with primary oil refining units and two storage tanks catching fire.

The outcome of the strike and the scale of the damage are being clarified.

Read more: Drone attack on Leningrad region: over 20 UAVs, strike on Kirishi oil refinery

More about the refinery

As noted, the Kirishi refinery is among the three largest oil refineries in Russia. The plant has an installed processing capacity of about 20-21 million tonnes of oil per year. It accounts for more than 6% of the total oil refining volume of the aggressor state.

The plant’s facilities are used to produce a wide range of petroleum products, including fuel used to meet the needs of the armed forces of the aggressor state.

Read more: "Gift" to enemy on SSU Day: "Alfa" drones struck the Ust-Luga oil terminal in the Leningrad Region

Strikes will continue

"Ukraine’s Defense Forces will continue systematic measures aimed at reducing the military and economic potential of the Russian Federation and diminishing its ability to supply the occupation forces. The strikes will continue until the terrorist state fully abandons its armed aggression against Ukraine," the General Staff stressed.

Read more: NOVATEK-Ust-Luga plant in Leningrad region of Russian Federation and communication nodes in occupied territories were hit, - General Staff

Background

Earlier, Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Robert (Madyar) Brovdi reported that Ukrainian drones had struck the Kirishi oil refinery.