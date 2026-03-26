Drone attack on Leningrad region: over 20 UAVs, strike on Kirishi oil refinery
More than 20 drones attacked the Leningrad Region. The area around the Kirishi Oil Refinery was hit, and air defence systems were activated in Vyborg.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian Telegram channels.
The region’s largest oil refinery under attack
In the town of Kirishi, drones attacked an industrial zone, specifically the Kirishi oil refinery. The incident was confirmed by the region’s governor, Oleksandr Drozdzenko.
The facility in question is Kirishinefteorgsintez (KINEF) — one of the largest oil refineries in Russia, which produces petrol, diesel, kerosene, fuel oil and petrochemical products.
Explosions and air defence activity in Vyborg
There are also reports of explosions in Vyborg. According to open-source reports, air defence systems were active in the city.
Photos are being shared on social media showing the sky over the region with a reddish hue — presumably due to air defence operations and drone attacks.
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