"Gift" to enemy on SSU Day: "Alfa" drones struck the Ust-Luga oil terminal in the Leningrad Region

The SSU, in cooperation with the USF, SOF, DIU, and the SBGS, carried out a successful special operation to target the infrastructure of the Ust-Luga port’s oil terminal.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the SSU press centre.

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As noted, this is one of the Russian Federation’s key seaports on the Baltic Sea, through which the enemy exports crude oil and petroleum products, including via vessels of the so-called shadow fleet.

"Today’s special operation is a symbolic ‘gift’ to the enemy on the occasion of the SSU Day. It is yet another reminder that there are no safe regions in Russia now. We will continue to conduct long-range operations to systematically reduce the enemy’s military and economic potential," said Acting Head of the SSU, Major General Yevhen Khmara.

Read more: SSU eliminated killer and detained Russian agents who were planning murders of Sternenko and RDK fighter Bogdanov. VIDEO+PHOTOS

A major fire has been recorded

Long-range drones from the SSU’s "Alpha" Special Operations Center flew over 900 kilometers and successfully struck their targets. The attack damaged oil loading stands as well as a tank farm containing crude oil and petroleum products. A large-scale fire has been recorded at the port, confirmed by the governor of the Leningrad Region.

Striking targets such as Ust-Luga has not only a tactical but also a strategic effect, as it reduces foreign currency revenues to the Russian Federation’s budget.

"This is the second attack by the SSU on Russian oil exports in the Baltic region this week. On March 23, the Service’s drones successfully struck the port of Primorsk, where the fire is still burning," the SSU recalled.

See more: Drones attacked Leningrad region: fire broke out at port of Ust-Luga. VIDEO+PHOTO

What preceded it?