Russian combat icebreaker "Purga" hit in Leningrad region, - General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine
On the night of March 25, Ukrainian defense forces struck a Russian occupation vessel at the Vyborg Shipyard.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.
Details
"According to preliminary information, this is the Project 23550 patrol icebreaker *Purga*, which was intended for service with the Border Guard Service of the FSB of the Russian Federation.
Such vessels perform the functions of both an icebreaker and a military vessel," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted.
It was previously reported that following a drone attack on the Leningrad region, a ship in the port of Vyborg was likely damaged.
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