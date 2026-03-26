Strikes on Russian oil depots: Kirish refinery hit and Ust-Luga attacked again

Ukrainian drones struck the Kirish oil refinery following attacks on "Primorsk" and "Ust-Luga." The latter terminal was attacked again on March 25.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Robert (Madyar) Brovdi, commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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"Monday, March 23 – operations at the Transneft-Primorsk terminal were suspended; ironically, on the very same day, the alternative Ust-Luga terminal, which had been shut down due to courtesy visits from Ukrainian drones, resumed operations," the statement reads.

Brodway noted that a second strike had already been launched against Ust-Luga on March 25.

"Thursday, March 26 – The Kirishivsky Oil Refinery, the largest in the region, began operations, receiving Siberian crude oil via pipeline for processing in the Leningrad region, with subsequent pumping to the aforementioned ports for export. The 'Triple' operation defines the scope of the mission. A comprehensive operation was carried out by deep-strike units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, including the USF "Ptakh" units. Today’s operation at Kinef (Kiryshiv Refinery) was carried out by the "Ptakh" units of the 1st USF Battalion in conjunction with the forces and assets of the SSU," he said.

According to the commander of the USF, the Gulf of Finland is currently shrouded in smoke, with flames visible in some areas.

Read more: "Transneft – Primorsk Port" oil terminal and the oil refinery in Ufa have been hit, - General Staff

"By systematically demilitarizing the enemy’s oil supply lines, refining facilities, and export infrastructure, we are making it harder for the enemy to finance the expansion of its ground forces, as well as controlling the ‘leakage’ of oil through the Baltic Sea," Brovdi wrote.

What happened before?

Last night, the Leningrad Region was again attacked by drones. According to Russian media reports, the area around the Kirish Oil Refinery was hit, and air defense systems were activated in Vyborg.