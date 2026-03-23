"Transneft – Primorsk Port" oil terminal and the oil refinery in Ufa have been hit, - General Staff

Yesterday and overnight on March 23, the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck key fuel and energy infrastructure facilities in the Russian Federation.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the General Staff’s press centre.

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Oil terminal has been hit

In particular, it is reported that the "Transneft – Primorsk Port" oil terminal (Primorsk, Leningrad Oblast, the Russian Federation) has been hit. According to preliminary information, both the tank farm and the oil loading infrastructure have been damaged. A fire on the facility’s grounds has been confirmed.

About 60 million tons of oil pass through the "Primorsk" port annually. The aggressor country uses the proceeds from oil sales to continue the war against Ukraine and support the Russian occupation army.

Read more: Two Buk air defence systems, areas where enemy personnel are concentrated and key facilities of Russian occupiers have been struck, – General Staff. PHOTOS

The oil refinery was hit

The "Bashneft-Ufaneftekhim" oil refinery (Ufa, Republic of Bashkortostan, the Russian Federation) has also been hit—a fire on the premises has been confirmed.

The "Bashneft-Ufaneftekhim" oil refinery is a key link in the fuel supply chain for the Russian armed forces. Its crude oil processing capacity is approximately 6–8 million tons per year.

The refinery is located a considerable distance from the Ukrainian border, approximately 1,400 km away.

These facilities are used for oil refining, storage, and transportation of fuel and lubricants for the occupying army.

The extent of the damage is currently being assessed.

Read more: Saratov oil refinery has been hit and sustained damage, — General Staff

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces will continue to strike key enemy targets until the Russian Federation's armed aggression against Ukraine comes to a complete halt," the General Staff emphasizes.

What preceded it?

Earlier reports indicated a drone attack in the Leningrad Region: a fire at the port and damage to infrastructure.