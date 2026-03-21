Saratov oil refinery has been hit and sustained damage, — General Staff

On the night of March 21, the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck targets at the Saratov oil refinery in the Saratov Region of the Russian Federation. This facility processes crude oil and produces fuels and lubricants used to support the occupying army.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the General Staff.

What is known about the company?

The Saratov Oil Refinery is one of the oldest oil refineries in Russia. As of 2023, its refining capacity stood at 4.8 million tons.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,286,940 people (+1,240 per day), 11,790 tanks, 38,608 artillery systems, 24,262 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

What's broken?

According to preliminary reports, the oil refining unit and the RVS-10000 vertical storage tank have been damaged.

The extent of the damage is currently being assessed.

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces will continue to strike key enemy targets until the Russian Federation's armed aggression against Ukraine comes to a complete halt," the General Staff emphasizes.

What happened before?

It was previously reported that an enemy command post and a Russian repair unit had been hit.

It was also reported that explosions were heard in the Saratov Region of the Russian Federation: a fire broke out at an oil refinery.