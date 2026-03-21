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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,286,940 people (+1,240 per day), 11,790 tanks, 38,608 artillery systems, 24,262 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated 1,285,700 Russian invaders.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Casualties of the Russian Army

Thus, the total combat casualties of the enemy from February 24, 2022, to March 21, 2026, are estimated to be:

  • personnel – approximately 1,286,940 (+1,240) people
  • tanks – 11,790 (+1) units
  • armored combat vehicles – 24,262 (+8) units
  • artillery systems – 38,608 (+39) units
  • MLRS – 1,691 (+0) cases.
  • Air defense systems – 1,333 (+0) units
  • aircraft – 435 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 350 (+1) units
  • Operational-tactical UAVs – 188,985 (+1,781) units
  • cruise missiles – 4,468 (+0) units
  • ships / boats – 33 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • Automotive equipment and tank trucks – 84,518 (+144) units
  • specialized equipment – 4,096 (+0) units

Read more on "Censor.NET": Russian Z-blogger Romanov claims that all occupiers surrounded in Kupiansk have been killed

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