Two Buk air defence systems, areas where enemy personnel are concentrated and key facilities of Russian occupiers have been struck, – General Staff. PHOTOS

As part of ongoing efforts to reduce the Russian aggressor’s offensive capabilities, Ukrainian defenders continue to strike key enemy targets on Russian territory and in the temporarily occupied territories (TOT) of Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the General Staff’s press centre.

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Strike on the Bryansk region

As noted, over the past 24 hours, units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces detected and successfully struck a Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile system near the settlement of Pervoye Maya in the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation. Another unit of the enemy’s air defence systems has been put out of action – a direct hit on the target was recorded.

Strike on the Zaporizhzhia region

In addition, a strike was carried out in the area of Staropetrivka (temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast) against the concentration area of another anti-aircraft missile system – the "Buk-M2". Detailed information regarding the outcome is currently being verified.

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Other successful strikes

"At the same time, Ukrainian defenders carried out successful strikes on a logistics hub and an enemy concentration area near Velyka Novosilka in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region, struck a command and observation post in the vicinity of Uspenivka, a UAV control centre near Rivnopillia, troop concentrations near Berdiansk and Huliaipole in the Zaporizhzhia region, and another enemy command and observation post on its territory, near Smorodino, Belgorod region, Russian Federation," the statement reads.

Enemy casualties are being verified.

"Defence forces continue to take measures to undermine the military and economic potential of the Russian occupiers and force the Russian Federation to cease its armed aggression against Ukraine," the General Staff added.