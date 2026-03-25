NOVATEK-Ust-Luga plant in Leningrad region of Russian Federation and communication nodes in occupied territories were hit, - General Staff

On the night of March 25, during a joint operation by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the "NOVATEK-Ust-Luga" plant in the Leningrad Oblast of the Russian Federation was struck.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the General Staff.

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What is affected?

According to preliminary reports, the tank farm and loading/unloading stands (equipment used for loading and unloading oil and petroleum products) have been damaged. A fire has been reported on the company’s premises.

"This facility is a key component of Russia's energy infrastructure and is used for the export and transportation of petroleum products, the proceeds from the sale of which are used to fund armed aggression against Ukraine," the statement reads.

The extent of the damage is currently being assessed.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,290,960 people (+1,220 per day), 11,806 tanks, 38,746 artillery systems, 24,274 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

Other lesions

Communication nodes of enemy units in Donetsk, as well as in the settlements of Velyka Novosilka and Hirnyk in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast, were also struck. In addition, an enemy communication node in the Fedorivka area of Zaporizhzhia Oblast was struck.

"Striking such targets significantly hinders the enemy’s ability to command and coordinate its combat operations. Ukraine’s defense forces will continue to strike key enemy targets both in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and within the Russian Federation until the armed aggression against Ukraine comes to a complete halt," the General Staff added.

What happened before?