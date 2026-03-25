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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,290,960 people (+1,220 per day), 11,806 tanks, 38,746 artillery systems, 24,274 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

Russian losses exceeded 1.29 million soldiers

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated 1,290,960 Russian invaders.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Casualties of the Russian Army

Thus, the total combat casualties of the enemy from February 24, 2022, to March 25, 2026, are estimated to be:

  • personnel—approximately 1,290,960 (+1,220) people
  • tanks – 11,806 (+6) units
  • armored combat vehicles – 24,274 (+3) units
  • artillery systems – 38,746 (+51) units
  • MLRS – 1,696 (+0) units.
  • Air defense systems – 1,336 (+0) units
  • aircraft – 435 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 350 (+0) units
  • Operational-tactical UAVs – 196,351 (+2,459) units
  • cruise missiles – 4,491 (+23) units
  • Ships / boats – 33 (+0) units
  • submarines - 2 (+0) units
  • Automotive equipment and tank trucks – 85,151 (+196) units
  • Specialized equipment – 4,098 (+0) units

Watch more: Pilots of "Phoenix" USF unit hit tank, "Grad" MLRS, and occupiers’ logistics in Donetsk region. VIDEO

ліквідація рф

"The data is being verified," the General Staff added.

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Russian Army (12092) Armed Forces HQ (5308) liquidation (3099)
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