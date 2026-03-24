"Bastion" coastal missile complex, enemy command posts, and troop concentrations have been struck, - General Staff

On the night of March 24, units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck a number of key military targets belonging to the Russian aggressor.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the General Staff’s press centre.

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A blow to Crimea

In particular, it is reported that a launcher belonging to the "Bastion" coastal missile system (Aktachi, temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea) was hit.

Read more: Enemy air defense systems, logistics facilities, and warehouses with drones have been hit, - General Staff

Othere strikes

Enemy concentrations were also struck in the following areas: (Velyka Novosilka, temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast), (Khoroshe, temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk Oblast), and (Novozlatopil, temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

In addition, an enemy repair unit (Novozlatopil, temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast) and a UAV command post (Velyka Novosilka, temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast) were struck.

The extent of the damage inflicted and the enemy’s losses are being assessed.

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces will continue to strike key enemy military targets both in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and on the territory of the russian federation until the armed aggression against Ukraine comes to a complete halt," the General Staff emphasizes.

Read more: "Transneft – Primorsk Port" oil terminal and the oil refinery in Ufa have been hit, - General Staff