"Bastion" coastal missile complex, enemy command posts, and troop concentrations have been struck, - General Staff
On the night of March 24, units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck a number of key military targets belonging to the Russian aggressor.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the General Staff’s press centre.
A blow to Crimea
In particular, it is reported that a launcher belonging to the "Bastion" coastal missile system (Aktachi, temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea) was hit.
Othere strikes
- Enemy concentrations were also struck in the following areas: (Velyka Novosilka, temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast), (Khoroshe, temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk Oblast), and (Novozlatopil, temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast).
- In addition, an enemy repair unit (Novozlatopil, temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast) and a UAV command post (Velyka Novosilka, temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast) were struck.
The extent of the damage inflicted and the enemy’s losses are being assessed.
"The Ukrainian Armed Forces will continue to strike key enemy military targets both in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and on the territory of the russian federation until the armed aggression against Ukraine comes to a complete halt," the General Staff emphasizes.
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