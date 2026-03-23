Enemy air defense systems, logistics facilities, and warehouses with drones have been hit, - General Staff

Yesterday and overnight on March 23, units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck a number of key military targets belonging to the Russian aggressor.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the General Staff’s press centre.

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Strike on air defense systems

As noted, enemy air defense systems were struck—the "Tor" anti-aircraft missile system (Kurakhivka, temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast) and the 2S6 "Tunguska" self-propelled anti-aircraft gun in the Bryansk Oblast of the Russian Federation.

"Our troops also struck the ‘Nebo-U’ radar station in the Suponevo area of the Bryansk region," the statement said.

The extent of damage to the targets is being assessed.

Read more: Two Buk air defence systems, areas where enemy personnel are concentrated and key facilities of Russian occupiers have been struck, – General Staff. PHOTOS

A blow to Russia's logistics

In addition, enemy logistics facilities were struck, including a fuel and lubricants depot (Vedmezhe, temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk Oblast), as well as an ammunition depot, a logistics depot, and a rocket and artillery weapons depot in the temporarily occupied Donetsk Oblast.

A storage facility for unmanned aerial vehicles in the Staromykhailivka area and storage facilities for "Shahed"-type UAVs in Makiivka, Donetsk Oblast, were also struck.

These facilities were used by the enemy to support combat operations, operate air defense systems, and deploy unmanned aerial vehicles.

The extent of the damage is currently being assessed.

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces will continue to strike key enemy military targets both in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and on the territory of the russian federation until the armed aggression against Ukraine comes to a complete halt," the General Staff emphasizes.

Read more: Saratov oil refinery has been hit and sustained damage, — General Staff

What preceded this?

Earlier reports indicated a drone attack in the Leningrad region: a fire at the port and damaged infrastructure.

Subsequently, the General Staff confirmed the information and stated that the "Transneft – Primorsk Port" oil terminal and an oil refinery in Ufa had been hit.

Read more: Explosions heard in Saratov region of Russian Federation: fire broke out at refinery